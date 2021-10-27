Democrats working out fine details in president’s social spending plan

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With fine details still outstanding, Democrats are determined to sandwich what they can into the president’s plan.

“An agreement is within arm’s length,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Schumer says Democrats are close finalizing the details that will make President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan a reality.

“We are hopeful that we can come to a framework agreement by the end of today,” Schumer said.

The White House is optimistic they will get the best deal possible.

“What we’re talking about is which components of cutting costs and making health care more affordable, and accessible. There is enough agreement on how to get this across the finish line,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

House Democrats must wait for the latest version of the bill, but expect a good direction for the president’s social spending plan.

“We will see many of the investments that we have been fighting for and working for and led. Being at the top of that list,” Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) said.

In the meantime, the House is turning its attention to the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

“The goal is to pass that piece of legislation before the weekend. So we don’t need another extension,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said.

Republicans criticize Democrats and the president for the poor planning around the legislation.

“We still also don’t know how much they are willing to raise taxes to cover the cost or how far they want to move America into a European welfare state,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said.

Even in the eleventh hour, senators are still trying to add parts to the legislation that they see as beneficial to the American public.