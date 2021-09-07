Wanted car burglar turns himself over to Brownsville Police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday a man wanted by the Brownsville Police Department turned himself over to authorities.

According to police Jose Colunga had arrest warrants for burglaries of motor vehicles committed in March of 2021.

After a thorough investigation by the Criminal Investigation Unit, warrants were secured, Colunga was notified of the warrants and he turned himself over to police.

Colunga was arraigned and received a bond of $4,000 for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and a bond of $3,000 for two counts for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle totaling $6,000.

