Walmart Black Friday: The 5 best deals of 2020

Walmart will begin the third phase of its Black Friday event next Wednesday.

According to Walmart, a first round of deals will be offered at Walmart.com on Wed., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by another round of online bargains at 12 a.m. ET on Friday. In store deals will begin Friday at 5 a.m. local time.

Here are the five best deals:

AirPods Pro at $169 (was $249): This is the lowest price ever seen for the Apple AirPods Pro. The AirPods will be available online only starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Samsung 65” Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 (was $528): This is the first 65″ Samsung 4K TV for under $500. If you’re in the market for a massive TV, this is one of the top deals for Black Friday 2020. If you need a bigger TV, a Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD SmartCast TV will be the same price at $478. Both TVs will be available online only starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $119 (was $179): This is an all-time low price for the Apple Watch Series 3. The watch will be available online only starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (special buy): Due to demand, it’s not easy to find a deal on the Nintendo Switch – but Walmart has a great offer for Black Friday. If you purchase the Switch at the regular price ($299), you will receive Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($59.99 value) for free. The Nintendo Switch will be available online only starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece Cookware Set for $69 (was $129.99): If you’re still searching for Christmas gifts, this cookware set is a great option. The set comes in three colors turquoise, red, and gray. The cookware set will be available online only starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Some of the other deals include:

Hotel Style 1200 Thread Count Sheet Set for $25 (special buy)

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset for $299

onn. Medium Party Speaker for $50 (was $79, $29 savings)

Razor Electric Scooter for $69 (was $98, $29 savings)

Select Video Games for $15-$30 (special buy)

Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum for $329 (was $399, $70 savings)

Xbox Series X Console for $499

All Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. The company said it will limit the number of customers allowed in its stores and will promote physical distancing.