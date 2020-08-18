Volunteer organization helps local cleanup efforts after Hurricane Hanna

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — It has been over three weeks since Hurricane Hanna left its mark on the Rio Grande Valley, but some Valley residents are still feeling the effects.

Fortunately for Edinburg Native Linda Marin, who also goes by Linda Duenas, help came to her doorstep.

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led disaster relief team made up of volunteers looking to help communities across the country.

Last year they responded to the Rio Grande Valley after Tropical Storm Imelda, and now they have returned to help cleanup efforts for Hurricane Hanna in conjunction with Hidalgo Emergency Management.

With significant mold damage and plenty of debris to clean up, Linda reached out to the program.

Team Rubicon began working on her property during the weekend and the service has made a world of difference.

“I’m just so grateful that they came. I’m grateful that they’re here. I’m grateful that they found me. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel now,” said Linda Marin, Edinburg homeowner.

“It’s very humbling to be a part of that. So, just the service that we can provide of getting their house, in their most dreadful day, I mean everything’s ruined. We’ll take it out for them. We’ll try to be as professional as possible,” said David Bevier the city coordinator for Team Rubicon.

The team hopes to have Linda’s home cleaned up by Wednesday.

If you would like to learn more or donate to Team Rubicon, please visit their website here.

If you would like to donate to help Linda, she has set up a GoFundMe.