Voluntary recall initiated for select vitamins by Church & Dwight

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of some vitafusion gummies.

The decision comes after two consumers reported identifying the possible presence of “metallic mesh materials” in products made between Oct. 29, 2020, and Nov. 3, 2020.

According to the announcement on the Food and Drug Administration website, the company is not aware of any reports of illness in consumers.

The following products are part of the recall. They were distributed to stores and e-commerce shops from Nov. 13 2021 to Apr. 9, 2021.

vitafuison MultiVites, 150 count UPC: 0-27917-01919-2 Lot Code: WA03044959 EXP. Date: 4/22

vitafusion Fiber Well, 220 count UPC: 0-27917-01984-0 Lot Codes: WA03087520 Exp. Date: 11/22 WA02487524 Exp. Date 9/22 WA03086273 Exp. Date: 11/22

vitafusion Fiber Well, 90 count UPC: 0-27917-01890-4 Lot Codes: WA02187020 Exp. Date: 8/22 WA03086671 Exp. Date: 11/22 WA03087521 Exp. Date: 11/22

vitafusion Melatonin 140ct UPC: 0-27917-02671-8 Lot Codes: WA03076990 Exp. Date: WA03077852 Exp. Date: WA02608988



vitafusion Melatonin, 44 count UPC: 0-27917-28011-0 Lot Codes: WA03076270 Exp. Date: 11/22

vitafusion SleepWell, 250 count UPC: 0-27917-02524-7 Lot Code: WA03077414 Exp. Date: 11/22

vitafusion Kids Melatonin, 50 count UPC: 0-27917-00170-8 Lot Code: WA03076268 Exp. Date: 11/22



For more information, head over to the Church & Dwight Co., Inc. website.

The recall was initiated on Apr. 20, 2021.