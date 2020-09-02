Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — PSJA ISD is making sure parents are informed about the new school year by holding virtual Meet-The-Teacher event, Tuesday.

The curriculum and supplies were handed out to parents.

School officials said this event was to make sure parents have an easier transition into the start of the new school year.

“In a community sometimes it’s hard to reach people and maybe they are afraid to ask. But, in this realistic setting, we had parents that were raising their hand in the technology page,” said Norma Garza, Parental Engagement Coordinator. “What I loved is that our people were right there. Quick, answering their questions immediately.”

PSJA is scheduled to resume school next week.

