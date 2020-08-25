Virtual Film Friendly Texas Workshop announced

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott has announced that there will be a virtual Film Friendly Texas Workshop on Tuesday, September 29.

The workshop is being hosted by the Texas Film Commission in partnership with the City of Edinburg and Edinburg Cultural arts.

According to the release the workshop will be open to community representatives in the Rio Grande Valley and in the state who are interested in learning about the Texas film production industry and how to become Film Friendly Texas certified.

“Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, certified communities are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, stimulating the local economy by creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as creating on-site spending at local small businesses,” said Governor Abbott.

The release states that the target audience for the workshop will be community representatives in the Rio Grande Valley who will serve as the community’s point-of-contact for facilitating film requests.

The workshop will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on September 29.

For more information or to register for the workshop, click here.