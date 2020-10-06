Viral photo shows student struggling with hotspot to complete school work

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Many families in the Rio Grande Valley struggle to find a reliable internet connection for students to access classes. For one family in Peñitas, it was almost impossible.

A picture of one student from La Joya Independent School District (ISD) went viral on Facebook.

The picture, which shows Mikey, the student, at a Wi-Fi bus attempting to finish his homework, made its way to Armin Garza, a school board member.

After seeing the photo, Garza said he had to do something.

Garza, an educator for 15 years, made calls to the city until he could identify the child in the image. He was able to alert the district’s technology director, Clem Garza, and was able to give the family a new hot spot for the family home.

“Thank you to Mrs. [Clem] Garza it works — she gave us a new one and a way bigger one!” said the seventh-grader.

“The reason I took it so much to heart, not that one child is more important than another, all of our children are important,” said Garza. “But it happened to be someone who lives right up the road from me.”

“Mikey just has this light about him—it’s infectious,” said Garza. “His smile and his happiness that he has. It’s something to me that’s very special.”



Garza started a non-profit to assist students with the same issues. He will be holding a rally on Saturday Oct. 10 to collect clothing donations for a community closet.

They will also be collecting donations for Mikey’s family.