HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With so much rhetoric surrounding immigration and Hispanic culture, Jose Ramos is a flight attendant working to create positive change for the Hispanic community.

Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Ramos moved to the United States at the age of 15.

“Music to me allows me to remember where I come from. Hispanic music is in our genes. When we hear any music, any instrument, we are up moving our bodies,” Ramos said.

As a former professional baseball player, Jose now works as a flight attendant for American Airlines and is based in Dallas.

Before flights, and sometimes alongside other flight attendants, Jose regularly performs bachata, meringue, salsa, and other cultural dances on planes. “I’m proud of my culture. I’m proud to be Dominican, and I bring it with me to any city and any country I go to,” he said.

As a proud Afro-Latino and skilled dancer, Jose dances to show off his culture’s rich history–showing that cultural assimilation is not always necessary after immigrating and that Hispanics have every reason to be proud living in the United States.

“Every immigrant comes through this country to better themselves, to get a better life for loved ones. That’s what I’m trying to do. Help myself, and my family through music and social media.”

In doing these viral dances, passengers, flight attendants, and many followers on social media engage with Ramos. Many ask questions about Hispanic culture, they share his positive story, and some even learn the dances.

“I just love putting a smile on people’s faces,” Ramos said.

Jose has amassed over 350,000 followers on Instagram, 113,000 followers on TikTok, and his most viral video on Instagram has been viewed over 19 Million times.