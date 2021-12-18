Vipers’ own Trevelin Queen earns two-way deal

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Houston Rockets have signed guard Trevelin Queen to a two-way deal.

The two-way deal allows Queen to play for The Houston Rockets as well as their G League affiliate the RGV Vipers.

Queen joins Daishen Nix, who is also on a two-way deal between the Rockets and Vipers.

Queen has started in nine games for the Vipers this season and has averaged 22 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, per 32.6 minutes played, according to a release by the RGV Vipers.

In the Vipers’ win over the Texas Legends on Dec. 15, Queen had 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on the night.

The Vipers are set to face off with the Oklahoma City Blue in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 19.