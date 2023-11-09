HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Our Veterans Voices special is airing tonight on both CBS4 and NBC23.

With Veterans Day coming up we are airing a special program titled “Veterans Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve.”

It’s an opportunity to recognize not only Valley veterans but veterans nationwide for their service and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. on CBS4 or at 6:30 p.m. on NBC23 to watch our 30-minute special.

ValleyCentral wants to thank all veterans for their service.