Veterans to receive $1,400 payment from American Rescue Plan

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday, two Rio Grande Valley Congressmen announced that Texans that receive Veteran benefits could expect a $1,400 check in their banks starting Wednesday.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan and many Texans have already received Economic Impact Payments.

In total, 88 percent of Texas adults are expected to receive Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan, according to Congressman Henry Cuellar.

The White House said more than 17,283,400 adults and 8,098,300 children in Texas are eligible to receive payments of up to $1,400 per person.

“Help is here for our veterans, small businesses, and working families,” said Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. “I want to make sure that Texas veterans get the money that is rightfully theirs and that these veterans who have served honorably receive their benefits provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.”

“Help is here, and we want to make sure that our veterans get the money that they rightfully deserve,” said Congressman Cuellar.

The American Rescue Plan included Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person.

Eligible individuals consist on those earning up to $75,000 annually, heads of household earning up to $112,500 annually, and couples earning up to $150,000 annually will receive the full $1,400 per person, for themselves and their dependents.

After that, the checks begin to phase out, with payments stopping at individuals earning $80,000 in annual income, heads of household earning $120,000 in annual income, and married couples earning $160,000 in annual income.