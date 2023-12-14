HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two veterans stopped by the CBS4 studio this morning to advocate for Wreaths Across America.

The two women talked to our Daisy Martinez about the significance of the wreath placing ceremony.

The veterans said they practice this tradition to thank the fallen who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

The ritual consists of community members placing a wreath on the grave of a fallen veteran to symbolize their gratitude and acknowledgment of their service.

People can donate to these wreaths throughout the year at wreathsacrossamerica.org.