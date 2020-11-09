Veterans Day Free Meals and Specials around the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Cities across the Rio Grande Valley will be giving free goodies as appreciation to veterans on Veterans Day.
From free meals, food and drink specials, discounts and more.
Below is a list of different locations and items available to celebrate Veterans in the Rio Grande Valley.
|What’s free?
|Where?
|What you need?
|Times
|Free coffee or Big gulp
|7-Eleven
|download app
|Meal from limited menu
|Applebee’s
|proof of service
|Complimentary meal from limited menu
|Chili’s
|Free sit-in dinner
|Golden Corral
|5pm – 9pm
|Complimentary appetizer for dine-in
|Yard House
|valid military ID
|Free $5 lunch combo
|Little Caesars
|proof of service
|11am – 2pm
|Free order of boneless wings and side of fries
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|proof of service
|Free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake dessert, slice of cobbler or all-American apple pie
|Cracker Barrel
|Free entree from special menue
|Logan’s Roadhouse
|proof of service
|3pm – 6pm
|Free meal which includes entree from special menu, unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks
|Olive Garden
|proof of service
|Free appetizer or dessert
|Red Lobster
|proof of service
|Free coffee
|Starbucks
|proof of service
|Free Build Your Own Grand Slam Breakfast
|Denny’s
|proof of service
|5am – 12pm
|Free appetizer or dessert plus 10% off table’s total check
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|proof of service
|One free donut while supplies last
|Dunkin’
|Free breakfast combo or free stack of Red, white, and blueberry pancakes
|IHOP
|proof of service
|Free Red’s Tavern Double burger and bottomless steak fries
|Red Robin
|proof of service
|Free donut and small coffee
|Krispy Kreme
|Free meal up to $14.95
|BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
|proof of service
|Free combo meal card
|Freddy’s steakburgers
|proof of service
|can be redeemed through Nov 30
|Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti meals
|Romano’s macaroni grill
|proof of service
|lunch or dinner
|Free plain or chocolate cannoli
|Carlo’s bakery
|proof of service
|20% off check
|Outback Steakhouse
|Nov 8 – 11
|20% off bill for parties at four or under
|Saltgrass Steak House
|Appreciation BBQ
|Mission EVent Center
|Military ID required
|Nov 7 11am- 2 pm
|free Blizzard
|Dairy Queen
|proof of service