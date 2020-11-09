Veterans Day Free Meals and Specials around the Rio Grande Valley

News
Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Cities across the Rio Grande Valley will be giving free goodies as appreciation to veterans on Veterans Day.

From free meals, food and drink specials, discounts and more.

Below is a list of different locations and items available to celebrate Veterans in the Rio Grande Valley.

What’s free?Where?What you need?Times
Free coffee or Big gulp7-Elevendownload app
Meal from limited menuApplebee’sproof of service
Complimentary meal from limited menuChili’s
Free sit-in dinnerGolden Corral5pm – 9pm
Complimentary appetizer for dine-inYard Housevalid military ID
Free $5 lunch comboLittle Caesarsproof of service11am – 2pm
Free order of boneless wings and side of friesBuffalo Wild Wingsproof of service
Free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake dessert, slice of cobbler or all-American apple pieCracker Barrel
Free entree from special menueLogan’s Roadhouseproof of service3pm – 6pm
Free meal which includes entree from special menu, unlimited soup or salad and breadsticksOlive Gardenproof of service
Free appetizer or dessertRed Lobsterproof of service
Free coffeeStarbucksproof of service
Free Build Your Own Grand Slam BreakfastDenny’sproof of service5am – 12pm
Free appetizer or dessert plus 10% off table’s total checkLonghorn Steakhouseproof of service
One free donut while supplies lastDunkin’
Free breakfast combo or free stack of Red, white, and blueberry pancakesIHOPproof of service
Free Red’s Tavern Double burger and bottomless steak friesRed Robinproof of service
Free donut and small coffeeKrispy Kreme
Free meal up to $14.95BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouseproof of service
Free combo meal cardFreddy’s steakburgersproof of servicecan be redeemed through Nov 30
Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti mealsRomano’s macaroni grillproof of servicelunch or dinner
Free plain or chocolate cannoliCarlo’s bakeryproof of service
20% off checkOutback SteakhouseNov 8 – 11
20% off bill for parties at four or underSaltgrass Steak House
Appreciation BBQMission EVent CenterMilitary ID requiredNov 7 11am- 2 pm
free BlizzardDairy Queenproof of service

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday