HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Verizon announced on Monday that they are raising the minimum wage for new employees to $20 an hour.

According to a post by Verizon, the minimum wage raise will apply to customer service and retail and inside sales employees.

“Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers will all of their needs, which is why want to make sure we support them as well,” said Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Consumer Group, in the post. “These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment.”

Existing employees who receive less than $20 an hour will be raised to the new rate “automatically,” the post stated.