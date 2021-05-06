ValleyCentral wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — ValleyCentral.com has been awarded a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for best digital product in region 6 (all of Texas and Oklahoma) for markets 50+.

The awards were announced Thursday morning by the Radio Television Digital News Association. The Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize outstanding achievement in electronic journalism.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work the digital team does every day,” said KVEO News Director Amy Sullivan. “It is great to see them be recognized by other journalists who understand the process and the stress they deal with.”

This is the first time ValleyCentral.com has been honored with a Regional Murrow Award.

ValleyCentral won in the “Digital” category.

The Murrow Awards are an annual honor that signifies a news organization or piece of journalism embodies the values, principles, and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow.

They are among the most respected awards given to journalists.

ValleyCentral is proud to call the Rio Grande Valley its home and thanks all of its readers who we work to inform every day.

All regional winners will now advance to the national competition. Winners of the competition will be announced later this summer.