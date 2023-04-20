BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Now that SpaceX has launched its massive rocket from the Valley, we know space fans are ready to capture those picture-perfect moments. ValleyCentral wants to see your point of view during the Starship Super Heavy launch to feature on our website.

In the past launches from the Boca Chica launch site were visible to viewers as far as Harlingen.

We want to see how viewers across the Rio Grande Valley document this historic launch.

To submit your photos or videos from the launch, email your name and location to share@valleycentral.com.

ValleyCentral requires that viewers sign a user-generated content form prior to submission so that we may legally have your permission to feature your photos and videos on our website.