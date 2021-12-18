Valley school wins ‘Most Spirited School’ award

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA Early College High School has been named the 2021 Dave Campbell’s Most Spirited School Champion.

Dave Campbell’s Football held this competition, inviting 64 different schools to face off in a bracket-style challenge.

The winner of the challenge would receive a $5,000 donation for their campus.

2021 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Most Spirited School Showdown Bracket (Source: Dave Campbell’s Football)

Each school is able to advance in the bracket through votes from their community pushing them forward.

PSJA Early College High School going directly head to head with Colleyville Heritage, Lubbock Coronado, McAllen High, McAllen Memorial, Lubbock High, and finally winning the championship when they defeated Clear Lake.