Valley Regional Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical announces new visitor policy

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Effective Jan. 7, 2021 at 12 p.m. Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center announced, until further notice, they are no longer accepting visitors.

Both facilities have initiated restricted visitor policies to safeguard their patients, staff and physicians, said a news release.

Administration can make exceptions to the visitation policy with restrictions for mothers in labor, pediatric and NICU patients, patients in a critical state at end of life, patients undergoing an emergent procedure or surgery, emergency department patients who are critically ill or unable to make decisions for themselves.

The hospitals said an approved visitor must be 18 years of age or older. They will be screened for temperature, COVID-19 symptoms, possible exposure, and recent travel history.

Officials also said visitors must bring a facemask to wear at all times in the hospital and observe all hospital protocol and appropriate social distancing.

Both hospitals said they understand the importance of patients having family members and loved ones by their side.

The measure is necessary in order to best protect patients and those providing care, said the news release.