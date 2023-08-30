PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Valley native, became world champion in the stakes race with her horse, “’Lil Bit Curly”, after competing in Oklahoma City at the American Quarter Horse Youth World show earlier this month.

The American Quarter Horse World Championship Show is the world’s largest and considered the pinnacle of youth horse riding events.

“It was exciting. To know that I put a lot of hard work into her and hard work into wanting what I want to do, I was more than capable of doing it,” Charylet Lee, 2023 AQHYA Youth World Show champion said.

Lee started her journey riding horses when she was just four years old.

She started attending local barrel races and worked her way up with the help of her family.

“She works really, really hard. She definitely has the heart for the horses. A lot of the times she does prefer going outside and riding horses and doing her schoolwork. But it’s because she just has pure joy and enjoys what she does. And that’s something that you can easily see when she rides,” Charylet’s older sister Claire Lee said.

Becoming a world champion has taken a lot of work to achieve.

Lee’s sister Claire says Charylet has spent years of training and competition to be able to succeed against the best of the best.

“We’re very, very proud. She works really hard, and it’s paid off and it definitely will continue in the future,” Claire Lee said.

Charylet is home schooled which allows her to spend a lot of her time with the horses.

She encourages other young girls in the equestrian world to continue pursuing horse riding.

“Work hard,” the 2023 Youth World Show Champion said. “As long as you continue to do it, you’ll achieve any goal you want.”