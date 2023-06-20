WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bipartisan letter to U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy requesting that South Texas be prioritized for the delivery of the next generation of United States Postal Service trucks was signed by members of Congress representing the area.

“South Texas letter carriers work long hours and brave severe weather conditions to ensure our mail is delivered promptly and safely,” said Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. “Hundreds of these hardworking men and women still drive decades-old vehicles. That is why I have requested that our region be put at the top of the list for the delivery of USPS’s new electric truck fleet, which is scheduled to deploy in June 2024. Providing these new service vehicles, equipped with air-conditioned cabins among other safety technology, is crucial to ensure the health and safety of our letter carriers.”

Signing the letter were Vicente Gonzalez, Henry Cuellar, and Monica De La Cruz who represent parts of the Rio Grande Valley.