Valley Baptist awaiting 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, shares distribution plan

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Valley Baptist Medical Center is the only hospital system in Cameron County set to receive the first allotment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re ready to fully execute on it as soon as the vaccines hit our shipping docs,” Valley Baptist Chief Strategy Officer Jennifer Bartnesky-Smith said. “Within a couple of days, we’ll begin vaccinating our folks.”

Bartnesky-Smith says their incident command team activated in March to strategize a vaccine distribution plan.

Per the Department of Health and Human Services’ allocation guidelines, phase one prioritizes hospital staff working directly with COVID-positive patients, which extends beyond nurses and physicians.

“We have environmental services, housekeepers who come into contact in those rooms, case management folks who come into contact with those patients, pharmacists, respiratory therapists,” Bartnesky-Smith explained.

In preparation for the arrival of nearly 3,000 doses this week, Valley Baptist received a large order of dry ice this morning and is finalizing the list of employees opting in.

“If the number of folks that are going to opt in is less than 3,000 we will very strategically start going down the state’s tier one list and offering it to the other folks in the community who are frontline healthcare workers who fall within that list,” she said.

Even once staff members are vaccinated, COVID safety practices will remain in place.

“We’ll still have screening stations for a while,” she said. “We’ll still have visitors limited and we’ll be adhering to all appropriate PPE requirements.”

Bartnesky-Smith says they still don’t know exactly what day the vaccine will get here, but it is a welcome relief.

“It’s nice to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of our folks very encouraged that the vaccine is here, very encouraged to be taking it in the coming days. I hope the community will be feeling that sense as well.”

Pfizer’s vaccine requires a second dose, which Bartnesky-Smith says will also arrive within the required time frame.

She adds they remain in close contact with state authorities while working out the details over how to adhere to the tier one category, which also includes home health care workers, nursing home residents and EMS providers.