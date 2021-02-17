Closing or Delays

VA extends foreclosure and eviction relief for veterans affected by COVID-19

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Veterans experiencing hardships from COVID-19 will have extended relief on evictions and foreclosures.

According to a release, an existing moratorium prohibiting evictions and foreclosures on properties secured by VA-guaranteed loans has been extended until June 30.

The moratorium was set to expire on March 31 but was extended to ensure veterans would continue seeing relief during the pandemic.

Veteran borrowers experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19 can visit here for more assistance.

