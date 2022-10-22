A table and chair set for your toddlers should be a place where kids can play games and work on arts and crafts projects.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide help for low income and pell-eligible students that are parents.

The Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) grant will help students who are parents pay for full-time child care at the UTRGV Child Development Center on the Edinburg campus and contracted child care centers across the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release from the institution.

“I am a UTPA alumna, so this is home to me,” Raquenel Sanchez, director of the UTRGV Child Development Center and CCAMPIS project director said. “I as well had my children during my master’s and doctorate program.”

The grant will help further the initiative to help educate the community and build a better future for UTRGV students who are parents and their families.

“Being able to see this come full circle with students not needing to worry about their financial situation or if their child is safe is great,” Sanchez said.

Grant funds will be allocated to the university annually at $997,997 over the next four years, providing year-round child care services for children 3 months to 5 years of age in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties.

For more information on the program and how to apply, contact the UTRGV Child Development Center at childcare@utrgv.edu or call (956) 665-2469.