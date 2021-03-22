UTRGV opens COVID-19 vaccine registration to the first 10,000 eligible individuals

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—UT Health RGV has opened its online COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form to the public Monday, to the first 10,000 registrants who qualify under the expanded Phase 1A, 1B and 1C guidelines determined by the State of Texas.

After 10,000 submissions are recorded, UT Health RGV will temporarily close the platform in order to process and administer vaccines to the newly registered group.

Once the university has worked through the list of 10,000, it will then reopen the public platform for another round of registrations via theCOVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form.

UT Health RGV currently is administering an average of 2,000 first-dose shots each week. Links for the community to register: