COVID INFO COVID INFO

UTRGV opens COVID-19 vaccine registration to the first 10,000 eligible individuals

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—UT Health RGV has opened its online COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form to the public Monday, to the first 10,000 registrants who qualify under the expanded Phase 1A, 1B and 1C guidelines determined by the State of Texas.  

LOOKING FOR MORE COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS IN THE RGV?

After 10,000 submissions are recorded, UT Health RGV will temporarily close the platform in order to process and administer vaccines to the newly registered group.

Photos show dangerous overcrowding inside South Texas tent facility for migrant children

Once the university has worked through the list of 10,000, it will then reopen the public platform for another round of registrations via theCOVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form.

Once the university has worked through the list of 10,000, it will then reopen the public platform for another round of registrations via theCOVID-19 Vaccine Interest Registration form.

Spring breakers are leaving soon and some are not concerned about taking COVID-19 with them

UT Health RGV currently is administering an average of 2,000 first-dose shots each week. Links for the community to register: 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday