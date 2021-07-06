UTRGV offers $100 to students for vaccine portal completion

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is offering $100 cash to each student that completes their vaccine portal and registers for the fall semester.

You heard us right! If you have completed your UTRGV Vaccine Portal profile and enrolled in the Fall Semester by July 12, you will receive $100 cash, and that cash will be directly deposited in your bank account or mailed to you by check by the end of July!



According to UTRGV, the vaccine portal is a voluntary, private and secure website that was launched earlier this year to organize and record UTRGV’s vaccine efforts.

UTRGV will check who registered on July 12, and if they have a record of both actions, the student will automatically qualify for the $100 cash.

If you already have answered the questions once, but something has changed,

be sure to log in and let UTRGV know by July 12.