UTRGV awarded over $3 million to help disadvantaged college-bound students

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday Congressman Henry Cuellar announced the U.S. Department of Education has awarded $3,897,125 to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The Talent Search program provides academic, career, and financial counseling for low-income, first-generation college-bound students across the Rio Grande Valley. It encourages them to continue to and complete their post-secondary education.

The congressman’s news release said the funding is for a five-year period and UTRGV will be receiving $779,425 in the first year.

UTRGV said these projects will provide students with academic tutoring and advising, information on financial aid programs, assistance in completing financial aid applications, financial literacy, and support for applying for college enrollment.

In addition, participants will be provided support for their academic needs to ensure that they persist, succeed and graduate from high school.