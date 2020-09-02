UTRGV and HCISD break ground on new high school

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Harlingen CISD broke ground on the new UTRGV Early College High school, Tuesday.

The school is the result of a partnership between the university and the school district.

Hundreds of early college students will attend the new facility in the next school year.

UTRGV President, Guy Bailey, spoke on the partnership, calling it a transformation for education.

“This project is unique, it’s wonderful. I don’t know anything like it and of all the things I’ve done I can’t think of anything I’m prouder of,” said Bailey.

Students that attend the new early college high school can earn up to 60 hours of college credit by the time they graduate high school.