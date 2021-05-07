UT Health RGV offering COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration for those ages 12 to 15

EDINBURG, TEXAS (KVEO)—UT Health RGV announced they are accepting pre-registration for those ages 12 to 15.
This comes after the FDA approved vaccine for ages 12 to 15.
In preparation for the announcement, UT Health RGV is encouraging parents or legal guardians to pre-register their children HERE. So that they can be first in line to receive the vaccine once it is approved in the coming days.
Please keep in mind that all minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.