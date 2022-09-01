HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the centennial of the birth of the “Peanuts” cartoonist with 10 new stamps featuring Charlie Brown and others.

Charles M. Schultz, 1922-2000, wrote, drew, inked and lettered every “Peanuts” strip for five decades.

The 10 designs on the pane of 20 stamps include Charlie Brown, Lucy, Franklin, Sally, Pigpen, Linus, Snoopy (with Woodstock), Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and Marcie.

USPS will debut the stamps at noon Sept. 30 at the Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center in Santa Rosa, California. The first-day-of-issue event for the Charles M. Schulz Forever stamps is free and open to the public.

Debuting in 1950, “Peanuts” original cast featured Charlie Brown and Snoopy, soon joined by Lucy, Linus and others. With Charlie Brown at the heart of the comic strips, Schult’s stories taught lessons about life’s growing pains including rejection, insecurity and love.

“Peanuts” became a worldwide phenomenon in the 1960s with television specials, books, a Broadway show and countless products.

Throughout the years, Schulz worked on every “Peanuts” strip — nearly 18,000 of them — the last one published the day after he died.

The cartoonist and storyteller won many awards during his lifetime. In 2000, the year he died, Schultz was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress.