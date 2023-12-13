People who have bought, leased, or rented certain Philips Respironics sleep apnea machines can now file a claim for restitution.

Philips agreed to pay about $479 million to compensate users of 20 different breathing devices and ventilators sold in the U.S. between 2008 and 2021.

Recalled two-and-a-half years ago, the Food and Drug Administration received 105,000 complaints. It included 385 reported deaths tied to leaking foam in the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAC) machines. The company attempted to fix some of the more than 5 million recalled machines, but the repaired ones were also recalled, according to the FDA.

Dozens of sleep apnea patients filed suits against Philips over the machines. Lawsuits were consolidated into one class action and a proposed settlement was reached in September.

Claims for financial losses related to the purchase, lease, or rent of the recalled devices can now be lodged, with eligible users entitled to:

a Device Payment Award for each recalled device purchased, leased, or rented;

for each recalled device purchased, leased, or rented; a Device Return Award of $100 for each recalled device returned by Aug. 9, 2024; and/or

of $100 for each recalled device returned by Aug. 9, 2024; and/or a Device Replacement Award for money spent to buy a comparable machine on or after June 14, 2021, and before Sept. 7, 2023, to replace a recalled device.

To determine if you are eligible and what steps are needed to receive a payment, click here and users can look up their recalled device’s serial number to see what device payment award they may be entitled to by clicking here.

Those who return a recalled Philips machine by the August deadline are entitled to both the return and payment awards without having to submit a claim form and can use prepaid shipping labels by clicking here at no cost.

If you spent your own money buying a comparable replacement CPAC or ventilator to replace a recalled device will need to complete a device replacement claim form, which can be found here. A paper device replacement form can also be found here or by calling 1-855-912-3432.

On Oct. 6 Philips said they were working to ensure patients received working devices amid ongoing testing and research. “Based on the results to date, Philips Respironics concluded that use of its sleep therapy devices are not expected to result in appreciable harm to health in patients,” the company stated.

The deadline for claim submissions is Aug. 9, 2024.