USCIS asks for public’s input on green card process

Rio Grande Valley, Texas (KVEO)—The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) is requesting comments from the public about their experience obtaining a green card.

Senior policy analyst for the migrant policy institute Julia Gelatt told KVEO most people obtain their green card and through a family relationship.

“Wherever there is room for efficiency, that would be really good and would make a lot of people who are trying to sponsor family members or employees really happy,” said Gelatt.

“They submit all kinds of background information, go through security checks, do an interview with the government, and then eventually get the green card to become a permanent resident of the United States,” said Gelatt.

Gelatt said USCIS needs to digitize the green card process for better efficiency.

“For visas and for green cards, most of the time people had to fill out their applications on paper and the people who are looking at those applications are looking at pieces of paper,” Gelatt adds. “The agency has been trying to digitize but it’s definitely overdue.”

Immigration Attorney, Margie Villalobos, said the department should focus on saving time for her clients with specific cases.

“When a child’s dissertation for their parent says it’s a son and he turned 21 and he is dissertating for his mother some of those applications are approved right away and they are approved without an interview, and I would like to see an increase in those cases,” said Villalobos.

As of right now, anyone who wants to submit their input has 29 days to do so, you can go to their website.