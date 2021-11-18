US district judge sentences “Cocaine Pepe” to federal prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 33-year-old Alice, Texas resident has been ordered to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos ordered Jose Francisco Arredondo aka “Cocaine Pepe” to serve a 12-year sentence to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Texas, in handing down the sentence, Judge Ramos noted Arredondo was consistently arrested multiple times with guns and drugs and previous jail sentences did not seem to dissuade him from criminal activity.

On April 9, law enforcement arrived at a local hotel in response to a potential disturbance. They soon observed a vehicle with its lights on, engine running and Arredondo was driving.

Ultimately law enforcement uncovered over $11,000 as well as four bags of narcotics, one with 112 grams of meth, two containing a total of 56 grams of cocaine and another with 13 grams of marijuana. Law enforcement also discovered a digital scale, many lottery tickets, and a defaced firearm.

Arredondo will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.