HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Health professionals are sending a very important message about not just protecting yourselves but also your loved ones from severe sicknesses during this holiday season.

They share how an uptick in flu cases can hinder your holiday plans.

Doctors say there are several sicknesses families really need to look out for during holiday gatherings which includes flu, COVID, and RSV.

“Influenza virus has been much more aggressive this year than others we believe this to be a very peak year and of course RSV where little kids are having these infections,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

Health experts say they understand many families across the Valley will want to celebrate the holidays with loved ones.

However, this year gatherings will need to be done in a smart way because this will help avoid severe sicknesses.

“Delta, although minimal, and the micron variant is still around and there are people dying in Hidalgo County at least weekly one or two weekly from COVID-19,” Dr. Melendez said.

These illnesses are also affecting young children with RSV.

“For this year RSV really seems to be overwhelming most children’s hospitals,” Pediatrician with Valley Children’s Clinic Dr. David Sauceda said.

Dr. Sauceda says hospitals in Cameron County have seen many cases with RSV and affecting young children.

“Currently we are seeing a huge uptick in RSV and flu.” Dr. Sauceda said.

Health leaders say they expect an uptick in flu cases this holiday season so people must protect themselves.

“You know making sure you get your flu shot that’s probably very important with as much flu as were seeing the flu shot isn’t 100% effective but if you do get the flu the vaccine will decrease of symptoms you do get,” Dr. David Sauceda said.

“Vaccination is the key let’s remember we want you to be informed we want you to research those sources that you trust but when you research vaccines you may not be at a high risk to get a particular disease or another but guess what the community is,” Dr. Melendez said.

Doctors add that these vaccines not only protect you but also will protect your loved ones and it’s best to get your children vaccinated especially while they are in school.