AUSTIN (KXAN) – Following an investigation by the House General Investigating Committee, the conservative-leaning committee unanimously adopted a formal recommendation to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The committee laid out 20 articles of impeachment to the House members Thursday night. The 20 articles, or accusations, are the result of a two-month investigation that began after Paxton’s proposal emerged to use state funds to settle a $3.3 million whistleblower lawsuit filed by four former employees who accused him of wrongdoing.

The House General Investigating Committee is calling up the articles enumerated in House Resolution 2377 on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the House’s consideration. The committee scheduled four hours for the impeachment debate – 40 minutes for opening arguments, 20 for closing and time evenly allocated for supporters and opponents to debate, per a memo from the House General Investigating Committee.

Catch up on our coverage:

Follow statewide Capitol Correspondent Ryan Chandler for impeachment proceeding updates.