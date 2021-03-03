UPDATE: Man shot dead after firing weapon at law enforcement officials in Abbeville

UPDATE: A man is dead after firing his weapon at a sheriff’s deputy, forcing the law enforcement official to return fire.

It happened Wednesday, just after 12 noon, in the 1300 block of Greene Avenue in Abbeville.

Louisiana State Police say they have taken over the investigation.

Public Information Spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen says the crime lab is still processing the scene, however an initial investigation has revealed that the deputy was attempting to serve an order of protective custody.

He arrived on scene with assistance from the Abbeville Police Department, Gossen said, and was shot by the suspect.

As police took cover at a patrol vehicle, the suspect stood in the roadway aiming a rifle and the deputy returned fire.

The suspect was shot dead, Gossen said, and the deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Because this remains an active investigation, Gossen said more information will be released as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Abbeville.

One Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been shot, Abbeville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet confirmed with News 10.

The suspect has reportedly been killed.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Schlessinger and Greene streets. State Police Troop I is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. We have a news crew headed to the scene and will provide new information as it becomes available.