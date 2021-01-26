United Airlines sale: Flights as low as $29

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(NEXSTAR) – United Airlines is offering flights for as low as $29, or 3,000 airline miles, to a variety of national destinations during a single-day sale.

All fares listed on the website are one-way, and most travel shorter distances, such as from Los Angeles, Calif. to San Francisco, Calif.

Some tickets are available for purchase in the spring, when more of the country will be vaccinated.

The CDC continues to urge U.S. residents to stop traveling for non-essential reasons, as “travel can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19.”

“Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” the agency says.

President Joe Biden on Monday reinstated COVID-19 travel restrictions on most non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders. He also added South Africa to the list.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said South Africa was added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation.

“This isn’t the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,” Psaki said.

The prohibition Biden is reinstating suspends entry to nearly all foreign nationals who have been in any of the countries on the restricted list at any point during the 14 days before their scheduled travel to the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.