HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Marine Military Academy in Harlingen is known for providing a structured and distraction-free setting for cadets to learn, but for one group of boys from Ukraine, the academy is serving as a distraction from the war at home.

“People are fighting now in our county, it’s inspiring me to focus on my studying because the way I can help our government and our country, our people, is to create a base for our future,” said Marine Military Academy cadet, Tymur Podkovyrov.

Podkovyrov joined the academy through a government program out of Ukraine that helps students study anywhere across the world.

The program has several requirements, one of which is to return to Ukraine after completing studies to help rebuild the country.

“The way it’s going now you every day have been thinking about what will happen to you today, here you feel safe, and you’re just focused on what you need to do,” he said.

Artem Logvyenenko is also a cadet at the academy who is attending the academy through a special Ukrainian government program that helps children whose parents were injured or killed in the war with Russia.

Logvyenenko’s father was injured in the war.

While at the Marine Militray Academy, he said he wants to finish the academy, go to a university and become a pilot.

“I want to maybe fly for the U.S.A., maybe,” said Logvynenko.

He said focusing on his students helps keep his mind off of what is happening back at home.

While at the academy, he is working to improve his English and learning about American football, which is a sport that is new and different than what he is used to.

“I was studying in the military academy in Ukraine but because of war it’s closed,” said another cadet, Bohdan Tychyna.

Bohdan said he wants to gain military experience at the academy in then serve in the United States military.

He said his goal is to return to Ukraine and teach soldiers to protect his home country, as he believes the Ukrainian military is currently doing.

“I believe to my country, to my army, that they can protect my family. So, actually, I believe they are safe thanks to our army,” he said.

The boys will be at the academy for one year at a time.

Although they are grateful to be at the academy, home is still on their mind.

“I’m reading the news every day. I’m thinking all the time about it but I’m concentrating on studying here and my physical education,” said Tychyna.