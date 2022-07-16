HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Postal Service celebrated the sounds of mariachi by adding Mariachi inspired stamps to its collection.

The traditional music of Mexico has become widely popular in the United States, and inspired a 20 pane Mariachi Forever stamp unveiling at the 30th Annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque.

“The Postal Service is proud to unveil these new Mariachi stamps to celebrate the exuberant sounds of this music that is an integral part of Mexican American culture and has fans around the world,” said Peter Pastre, the Postal Service’s government relations and public policy vice president, who served as the stamp ceremony’s dedicating official.

“Today, the sound of mariachi is in the air, with singers infusing the music with tales of life and love and vibrant dancing as this celebration will continue with these 18 million postage stamps that are now on sale at Post Offices across America,” he said.

The art for the stamps was created by Rafael López. Derry Noyes served as art director.

Each of the five new stamps in the pane of 20 features a musician, dressed in the traditional outfit of mariachi performers, playing one of five iconic mariachi instruments: guitar, guitarrón, vihuela, violin and trumpet.

The geometric shapes in the background of each stamp are a nod to Mexican villages, where mariachi music originated.

News of the Mariachi stamps is being shared with the hashtag #MariachiStamps.