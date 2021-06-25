U.S. Border Patrol agents seize 665 pounds of marijuana

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Brownsville station seized 665 pounds of marijuana Thursday afternoon.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

According to a news release, agents on patrol around Brownsville saw a white Ford Explorer they believed was used to smuggle illegal narcotics.

The agents followed the Explorer and attempted to stop it, but the driver changed directions and headed to the Rio Grande.

The vehicle splashed down into the river and two people quickly exited the vehicle carrying two bundles of suspected marijuana and retreated to Mexico.

While at the river, the agents found a trailer retrofitted with barrels around the frame making it able to stay afloat.

The agents suspected the Explorer had been rafted across the river into the United States.

Agents advised Mexican authorities, who responded to the area and seized two vehicles and two bundles of marijuana near the Mexican riverbank.

Agents recovered 29 bundles of marijuana totaling 665 pounds which had been stashed inside the Explorer.