U.S. Army veteran from the RGV receives forever home

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Purchasing a home is one of the best feelings ever but being gifted one, is definitely a day to remember.

Operation Finally Home is a non-partisan/non-profit organization that recently helped U.S. Army veteran Jake Sanchez with a mortgage-free home.





According to the Operation Finally Home website, Sanchez joined the military in 2009. During his time in combat, he sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that went untreated and undocumented. Like many veterans, Sanchez also suffers from post-traumatic disorder (PTSD).

Sanchez medically retired with an honorable discharge in 2013. He also received awards including a Combat Action Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and more.

His new home is now one of Sanchez’s biggest blessings.

“We feel tremendously blessed it’s something that we aspired to do,” he said.

Sanchez said his new home is going to be a little piece of heaven for him and his family.

His son Jacob Sanchez said the new home means a lot because his family has never had a permanent home.

“I’m really excited because we’ve always moved like lots of times, but we finally have a home,” he said.

Samantha Sanchez, Sanchez’s wife, said she is extremely grateful.

“We’ve talked as a family, and we are just overwhelmed with gratitude from everyone that came out here and supported us and everybody involved,” she said.

Sanchez understands many are going through difficult times but has an important message for residents in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We are never alone. It can seem that way, but with our faith that teaches us our savior Jesus Christ is with us, and he understands every pain, every failure, every struggle that we might have or we might be going through or trying to survive,” he said.

Operation Finally Home Executive Director, Rusty Carroll, said he looks forward to being part of a mission that helps lift a burden.

“It never gets old because there’s so much uncertainty in these families. You can see it in their eyes. You can see it on their faces,” he said.

Carroll said giving back to the Sanchez family would have not been possible without the help of Texas companies that come together to help their own.

The Sanchez family is now looking forward to the beginning of a new chapter.

To read more Sanchez’s journey, click here.