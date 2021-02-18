U-Haul extends 30 days free self-storage at all Texas stores

FILE – In this June 14, 2006 file photo are U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa. U-Haul has a New Year’s resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won’t hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a “healthier workforce.” The new policy will start Feb. 1, 2020. and won’t apply to those hired before then. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to Texas residents across the entire state impacted by the ongoing winter storms and widespread power outages.

According to a news release, the disaster relief assistance program is being extended at 171 Company-owned and -operated storage facilities in Texas.

Visit uhaul.com to locate a U-Haul storage facility near you. Contact the store by phone, or visit in person, to take advantage of the offer.

The free month of storage is available to customers renting new units and is subject to a vacancy at each U-Haul facility.

Accessibility to clean, dry and secure storage can assist communities with their recovery efforts, particularly for residents that have had frozen pipes burst and cause home damage.

“Folks are facing severe water damage in some instances, and we want to offer every one of our Texas neighbors in need a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month,” said Matt Merrill, U-Haul Area District Vice President. “We have the expertise and infrastructure to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

The 30 days free offer applies to U-Box® portable storage containers as well.

With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers can be filled at U-Haul facilities and stored in secure warehouses.