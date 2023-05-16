RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Out of town traffic signal crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are in the Rio Grande Valley repairing signal power outages from the recent storms and wind damage.

The Texas Traffic Safety Division (TRF) is working with TxDOT to fix a backlog of signal outages across Hidalgo County.

According to TxDOT, the outages were reported on FM 1015 in Progreso, FM 676 in Alton, FM 1924 in Palmhurst and FM 2221 in McCook.

The TRF specializes in fixing electronics, such as traffic signals and CCTV video surveillance.

A team of eight technicians from TRF will be working on restoring traffic signals in Hidalgo County.

“We’re going to be here this week and possibly next week so we can get you guys back on even footing,” Rodney Jones, branch manager for special crews said. “It means safety… The traffic signals are actually an assistance that helps people get from point A to point B safer.”

The team will be fixing traffic signals throughout the county until the end of this week.