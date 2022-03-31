PHARR, Texas — On Wednesday the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews closed State Highway 285.

According to TxDOT, the closure is between U.S. 281 in Falfurrias in Brooks County and U.S. 77 in Riviera in Kleberg County due to a fast-moving wildfire south of the highway.

The TxDOT Pharr District said they will continue assisting law enforcement throughout the evening with road closures.

They advise the public to comply with all orders from law enforcement and first responders in the area.

A TxDOT Facebook post puts the fire still not contained and approximately 7 – 8 miles Northwest of Falfurrias.

The fire has already consumed 60,000 acres. The wind has the fire moving Southeast towards Falfurrias and has crossed the county line.