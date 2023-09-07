PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced new bicycle routes and improvements are in the works for the South Texas region.

The TxDOT Pharr District will host a virtual public meeting regarding the development of district bicycle plans along the state.

Residents will be able to attend the meeting to give input on location priorities for bicycle transportation, how to improve bicycling and which routes should serve as long-distance Bicycle Tourism Trails.

“We need the public’s input,” Ray Pedraza, public information officer for TxDOT Pharr District, said. “This input is going to help us analyze the needs on the state highway system, prioritize locations and help us identify areas that can benefit the most from these improvements.”

The TxDOT Pharr District covers 6,000 lane miles of roadway in Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, Willacy, Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, and Kenedy counties.

“We invite our local cycling communities, our local governments and any stakeholders who would like to enhance safety and connectivity for cyclists in our region,” Pedraza said.

Public comments can be submitted online or by mail. Comments must be postmarked or received by Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.