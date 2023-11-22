SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — While the roads in town may be nice for travel, the ones heading out may present dangerous conditions according to TxDOT. Here is the TxDOT forecast for those venturing along the I-20 and I-10 corridors for the holidays.
I-20 Corridor
- Wednesday, Nov. 22
- Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ranger, Fort Worth, Dallas, Canton, Longview
- Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 23
- Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Ranger, Arlington/Dallas, Lindale/Tyler, Longview
- Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m
- Eastland, Fort Worth, Lindale/Tyler
- Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 24
- Light traffic – Possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Predicted high-traffic cities: Odessa/Midland, Abilene, Fort Worth
- Light traffic – Possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 25
- Light traffic – Possible congestion from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Midland, Cisco/Eastland, Dallas/ Terrell, Tyler/Longview
- Light traffic – Possible congestion from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov 26
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Odessa/Midland, Eastland/Ranger, Dallas/Fort Worth, Tyler, Longview, LA border
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
I-10 Corridor
- Wednesday, Nov. 22
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- El Paso, San Antonio, Sealy/Katy, Houston, Beaumont, LA border
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 23
- Light traffic – possible congestion from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Houston, Beaumont to LA border
- Light traffic – possible congestion from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 24
- Light traffic – possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- I-20 Junction, Sealy
- Light traffic – possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 25
- Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fairfield to Centerville, Huntsville, The Woodlands
- Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dallas, The Woodlands, Houston
- Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov 26
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- El Paso, Sierra Blanca, Fort Stockton, San Antonio, Sealy/Katy, Winnie/Stowel, LA border
- Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.