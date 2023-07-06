PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen to Edinburg direct connector at the Pharr Interchange is expected to open this month, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

TxDOT states that drivers should anticipate a new traffic pattern once the direct connector opens.

To access the new connector from eastbound I-2 traffic onto northbound I-69C, drivers will take the Sugar Road exit in Pharr then merge onto a temporary access ramp.

The temporary ramp access is for northbound traffic onto I-69C only.

TxDOT also announced that once the direct connector from McAllen to Edinburg opens, the Harlingen to Edinburg connector will close for six months.

The Harlingen to Edinburg connector merges westbound I-2 traffic on northbound I-69C.

Drivers on this route will have to take the Cage Boulevard (Business 281) exit and proceed according to changing detour routes.

According to TxDOT, the direct connector is expected to open in mid-July. An exact date for the transition will be announced next week.

ValleyCentral will provide updates to Pharr Interchange transitions as they become available.