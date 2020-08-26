TxDOT announces several road closures

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced several road closures.

In Brownsville, TxDOT has announced a closure at the intersection of SH 48, Boca Chica Boulevard, and McDavitt Boulevard due to the construction of concrete gutter and pedestrian ramps.

According to the release, construction will begin on the east section and move to the west section closing off access to northbound and southbound traffic, respectively.

Work for this closure is expected to end on Monday, August 31.

In McAllen, the intersection of Main Street and Westbound Frontage road will be closed for the placement of flex base part of the construction of the new frontage roads.

The intersection will be closed starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. until Thursday at 5 p.m.

TxDOT has also announced that the eastbound main lanes of I-2 between FM 2557 and Hutto road will be closed overnight and reopen 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A TxDOT contractor will be performing maintenance operations, traffic will be rerouted to the frontage road.