TXDOT announces road closures following Interchange Project

PHARR, Texas- Various night closure will be put into effect in preparation for the permanent closures and other construction activities related to I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project.

Ramps will be permanently closing the entrance of East of Jackson Avenue on westbound I-2 and Jackson Avenue and McColl Road turnaround lanes from westbound I-2.

Long term lane reductions will also be put in place on the westbound I-2 frontage road between Jackson Road and Jackson Avenue. As well as the turnaround on Nebraska Street from eastbound I-2 in San Juan will be closed due to upcoming construction.

The list of closures are listed below:

Overnight Monday, April 5, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. to Tuesday, April, 6, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. Lane closures will occur on the I-2 eastbound frontage road between Oblate Drive and Iowa Avenue in San Juan.

Nightly, Monday, April 5, 2021 through Wednesday April 7, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The direct connector from westbound I-2 to northbound I-69C will be temporarily closed.

Nightly, Monday, April 2, 2021 through Thursday, April 8, 2021. The I-2 westbound frontage road will be fully closed between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road in Pharr for the construction of a column

Nightly, Monday, April 5, 2021 though Friday, April 9, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Various closures will take place on the I-2 eastbound and westbound frontage roads between 2nd Street and U.S. Business 83 in McAllen. The entrance and exit ramps in the area will also experience intermittent nightly closures

Drivers are advised to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones and aware of lane closures, alternate routes will be offered.