Two women arrested for assault in Harlingen

Casidy Garcia & Jazmine Gonzales (source: Harlingen Police Department)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Two women are in custody after police say they used a deadly weapon to assault a woman.

Harlingen police officers responded to North 3rd Street on Sunday in reference to an aggravated assault.

The victim at the scene stated that she was in a vehicle with two other women who drove her to 3rd Street where they assaulted her with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Police learned from the victim that the suspects were San Benito resident Cassidy Garcia, 18, and Harlingen resident Jazmine Gonzales, 18.

Investigators located the two women and arrested them on Friday.

Both were given charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and each remain in jail on a $50,000 bond.

